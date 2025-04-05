Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 151.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 633,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 381,488 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 28.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 160,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 35,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 167,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXTA. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.73 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

