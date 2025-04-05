Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ball were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ball by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Ball by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 238,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 109,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BALL. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Ball announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

