Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Corpay were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Corpay by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Corpay by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Corpay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Down 9.4 %

NYSE CPAY opened at $287.80 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.10 and a 52 week high of $400.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.45.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Corpay in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.54.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

