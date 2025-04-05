Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJUL. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $2,287,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19. The firm has a market cap of $225.25 million, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

