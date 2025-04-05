Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 109,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,092,000 after purchasing an additional 129,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BHP Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,086 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

