Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,237 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 809,295 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 73,812 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 538,798 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 406,146 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,363,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,448,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $11.21 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $491,410.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,847.36. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,475. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

View Our Latest Report on RIVN

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.