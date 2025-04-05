Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 226.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
