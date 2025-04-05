Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 226.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.