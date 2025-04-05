Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EEFT. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.86.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.07 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.23 and a 200-day moving average of $101.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

