Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

