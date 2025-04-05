Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

TDVG opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $709.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.88.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

