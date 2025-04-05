Blair William & Co. IL Has $354,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 87,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,507,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 186,288 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 176,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Down 4.7 %

KEY opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.33%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

