Blair William & Co. IL Has $358,000 Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,857,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,320,000 after buying an additional 334,545 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,045,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $67.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

