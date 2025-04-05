Blair William & Co. IL Has $363,000 Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in GameStop were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GME. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $36,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,875.81. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $105,598.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $848,547.39. This represents a 11.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GME opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.68 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $11.50 price target on GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

