Blair William & Co. IL Has $370,000 Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,042,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after buying an additional 103,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 2.2 %

DNB stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $22,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,905,699.56. This trade represents a 23.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

