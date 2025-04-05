Blair William & Co. IL Has $372,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,245,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,206,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,216,000 after purchasing an additional 491,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,575,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,912,000 after buying an additional 53,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after buying an additional 602,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

NYSE HASI opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

