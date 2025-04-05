Blair William & Co. IL Has $372,000 Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Haleon were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 2,029.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 3,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLN. Hsbc Global Res cut Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon Trading Down 5.4 %

HLN opened at $9.89 on Friday. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.1166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

