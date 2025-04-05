Blair William & Co. IL Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 45.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 59,443 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,787 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.50. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.04%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

