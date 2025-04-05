Blair William & Co. IL Has $430,000 Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,789 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 55,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OBDC opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.85. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

In related news, Director Chris Temple bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,800. This represents a 41.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

