Blair William & Co. IL Has $432,000 Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,188 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3,092.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $787.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.76. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $26.59.

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

