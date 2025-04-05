Blair William & Co. IL Has $439,000 Stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th.
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract.
