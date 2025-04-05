Blair William & Co. IL Has $439,000 Stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Shares of IKT opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.02. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract.

