Blair William & Co. IL Has $542,000 Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 547.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $68.29.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on nVent Electric from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

