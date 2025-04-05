Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

