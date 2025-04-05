Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $182.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.05 and a 200 day moving average of $211.90. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $176.66 and a twelve month high of $222.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.5985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

