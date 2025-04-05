Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

