Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000.

NCDL stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $821.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

