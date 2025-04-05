Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Centene were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $1,536,167,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,468,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,803,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,412,000 after purchasing an additional 130,895 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Centene by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,786,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,425 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,080,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,056,000 after purchasing an additional 928,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

