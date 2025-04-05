Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $435,000 Investment in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.12% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of ATMP opened at $27.35 on Friday. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Cuts Dividend

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.

