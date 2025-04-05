Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 399 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,985,000 after purchasing an additional 718,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 93,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,448.70. The trade was a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.09.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $138.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.74 and its 200 day moving average is $159.02. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.40%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

