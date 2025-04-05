Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,826,000 after buying an additional 129,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,625,000 after buying an additional 718,717 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 927,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
Ultra Clean Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $825.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $56.47.
Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean
In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,190. The trade was a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Bentinck acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,693.15. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
