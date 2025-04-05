Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in National Grid were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 134.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NGG opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

