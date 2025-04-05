Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,057 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in STERIS were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in STERIS by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

STERIS stock opened at $213.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $197.82 and a 1-year high of $248.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.23 and a 200-day moving average of $220.72.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

