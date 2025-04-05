Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,175 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Braze were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Braze by 146.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,808,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Braze by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after buying an additional 279,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Braze by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,428,000 after buying an additional 229,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 772,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,343,000 after buying an additional 129,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Braze Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.33.
Insider Activity
In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $637,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,150.40. This trade represents a 6.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 18,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $736,801.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,053,748.12. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,970 shares of company stock worth $3,904,111. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
Braze Company Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
