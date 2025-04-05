Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,447 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,256,294,000 after acquiring an additional 359,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $85,570,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 741,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,827,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $58.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.14. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $137.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is -14.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Albemarle from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Albemarle from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

