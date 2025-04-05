Blair William & Co. IL Sells 27,562 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,562 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,130,000 after purchasing an additional 121,810 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $12,946,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,834,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 220,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after buying an additional 108,663 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $153.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

NET opened at $97.39 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of -442.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.35 and its 200 day moving average is $112.43.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $725,205.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,384.80. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $1,015,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,848.98. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,046 shares of company stock worth $79,451,112 in the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

