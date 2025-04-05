Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,852 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 418.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 185 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.56.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $144.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.95 and a 200-day moving average of $173.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.83 and a fifty-two week high of $233.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.21%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

