Blair William & Co. IL Sells 793 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $79.75.
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.
