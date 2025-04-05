BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$94.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Metro from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Metro from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$96.00.

Get Metro alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Metro

Metro Stock Performance

Metro Increases Dividend

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$100.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$94.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.12. The company has a market cap of C$22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. Metro has a 52 week low of C$69.19 and a 52 week high of C$103.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Metro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.