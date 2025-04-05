Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James raised Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.71. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

