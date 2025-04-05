BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

BRP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BRP stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. BRP has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BRP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 61.20%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1508 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BRP by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance boosted its holdings in BRP by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

