BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. BRP has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BRP had a return on equity of 61.20% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.1508 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BRP by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in BRP by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 699.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

