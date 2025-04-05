Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 161.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 75,718 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

CENTA stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $41.03.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,267.46. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CENTA shares. Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

