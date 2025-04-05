CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 158.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

CGI Stock Performance

CGI stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $122.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1039 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

