CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$67.00 target price on Fortis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.77.

Get Fortis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortis

Fortis Price Performance

Fortis Dividend Announcement

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$65.71 on Friday. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$51.02 and a 52 week high of C$67.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.81. The stock has a market cap of C$32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 73.02%.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.