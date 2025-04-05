City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in City by 710.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of City by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in City in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in City by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

City Stock Down 0.2 %

CHCO opened at $112.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.56. City Holding has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $137.28.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. City had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. City’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $122,187. The trade was a 33.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,400. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,226 shares of company stock valued at $147,200. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

