Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Position Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Columbia Sportswear worth $254,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $1,472,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,177.88. This represents a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. The trade was a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.26.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

