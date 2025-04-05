Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,149,000. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $23,403,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $21,120,000. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,233,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $38.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.67). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

