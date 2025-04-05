Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $588,000 Stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ WISE opened at $26.77 on Friday. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 million, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Profile

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

