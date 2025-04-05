Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $2,526,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $11,711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,452,000 after purchasing an additional 106,440 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $37.21 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $66.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $828.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

