Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in FOX by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of FOX by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49. Fox Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

