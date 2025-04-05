Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 86,430 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 53,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 193,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period.
Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26.
Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
